‘Threat letter' to MP Pragya Thakur sent to Sagar FSL

BHOPAL: The letter of threat to the Bhopal Member of Parliament (MP) Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was lying in her office for over two months.

The letter written in Urdu language contained the information related to the MP.

The letter says that the Sadhvi must be reminded of Malegaon case and also about her speeches.

The letter was addressed to the parliamentarian and that is why her staff did not open it.

When she opened it she allegedly found the letter contains threat to her.

Police have sent the letter for an examination at forensic lab in Sagar.

Police teams have been sent to several states on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali said the letter is written with some chemical and the FSL examination report will be used to investigate the case further while we have sent teams to other states for tracing the link of the persons who wrote the letter to the parliamentarian.

Based on MP’s complaint Kamla Nagar police have filed a case and have initiated a probe into the matter.

The letter was sent to her through post on October 20.