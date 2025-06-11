Suspecting Illicit Affair, Man Sets Wife Afire In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suspicious of having an illicit affair, a man set his wife afire after pouring kerosene on her outside her parents’ house and then tried to immolate self under Itkhedi police station on Monday.

The couple has been admitted to the hospital and an FIR has been registered in this connection, police said. According to reports, Radhika Malviya was married to Deepak Mahra of Doya locality around 15 years ago and the couple had two children.

However, Radhika returned to her parent’s home in Parwalia Sani village a few months ago after a scuffle over different issues including Deepak’s allegation that she has illicit affair.

Two days ago, Deepak came in an inebriated state to take his wife back but she refused to return. In the early morning on Monday, Deepak hid himself near his wife’s house. He poured petrol on her when she came out of the house and set her on fire.

He then set himself on fire. Other family members rushed to the spot and rescued the duo. Sub inspector Naveen Gaud said an FIR had been registered in this connection on the complaint of Radhika’s mother.