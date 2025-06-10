Bhopal: Illegal Railway Vendors Shot At, Stabbed By Rivals | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two railway vendors were shot at and stabbed in a rivalry over selling commodities in the trains under their jurisdiction. The incident took place under Bajaria police station late Monday night. A case has been registered in this connection, police said.

According to reports, Manish Bundela, Rahul and Salman sell water and other commodities in trains illegally and travel as far as Bina by train. In his complaint, Manish Bundela (21) said that they were returning home near railway colony at 11.30 pm when Rahul Soni of Bina and his aide intercepted them.

They assaulted Manish and Rahul with a knife and stabbed them. Rahul then took out a pistol and opened fire resulting in bullet injury to Salman in his leg. The assailants then fled the spot on their bike.

Manish told police that Rahul and his aides used to object selling eatables to passengers by them under their jurisdiction in Beena. Bajaria police station incharge Jitendra Gurjar said both groups were illegal vendors and used to object against each other for selling eatables under their jurisdiction.

A case has been registered against Rahul Soni and his unidentified aide. However, police are investigating other angles as well, he added.