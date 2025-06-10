 Bhopal: Illegal Railway Vendors Shot At, Stabbed By Rivals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Illegal Railway Vendors Shot At, Stabbed By Rivals

Bhopal: Illegal Railway Vendors Shot At, Stabbed By Rivals

The incident took place under Bajaria police station late Monday night. A case has been registered in this connection, police said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Illegal Railway Vendors Shot At, Stabbed By Rivals | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two railway vendors were shot at and stabbed in a rivalry over selling commodities in the trains under their jurisdiction. The incident took place under Bajaria police station late Monday night. A case has been registered in this connection, police said.

According to reports, Manish Bundela, Rahul and Salman sell water and other commodities in trains illegally and travel as far as Bina by train. In his complaint, Manish Bundela (21) said that they were returning home near railway colony at 11.30 pm when Rahul Soni of Bina and his aide intercepted them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Police Trap Zarib Carrier For Taking ₹3,000 Bribe
article-image

They assaulted Manish and Rahul with a knife and stabbed them. Rahul then took out a pistol and opened fire resulting in bullet injury to Salman in his leg. The assailants then fled the spot on their bike.

Manish told police that Rahul and his aides used to object selling eatables to passengers by them under their jurisdiction in Beena. Bajaria police station incharge Jitendra Gurjar said both groups were illegal vendors and used to object against each other for selling eatables under their jurisdiction.

FPJ Shorts
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested Romantic Pairing For Film's Publicity
'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested Romantic Pairing For Film's Publicity

A case has been registered against Rahul Soni and his unidentified aide. However, police are investigating other angles as well, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials