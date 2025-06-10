 Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Police Trap Zarib Carrier For Taking ₹3,000 Bribe
A trap team was formed led by inspector Sandeep Singh Bhadoria

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Police Trap Zarib Carrier For Taking ₹3,000 Bribe | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rewa Lokayukta police caught a person who carries zarib (specific measurement tool, typically a metal chain, used for surveying land and determining its area) posted in the office of Bankuniya tehsildar in Rewa district. He was arrested while taking bribe of ₹3,000, officials said on Tuesday.

According to DG Yogesh Deshmukh, Rajesh Pandey had filed a complaint at the office of tehsildar that some people blocked the common road and started construction. He applied for a stay on the construction. The zarib carrier also called chain man Vinod Shukla was demanding bribe of ₹3,000 to place the file before tehsildar.

The matter was reported to Lokayukta police. A trap team was formed led by inspector Sandeep Singh Bhadoria. On Tuesday, as soon as the money was handed over to Shukla, the trap team caught him red-handed.

Bhopal Lokayukta police caught a recovery agent of a private bank for taking bribe of ₹8,000. According to DG, Amar Singh Rajput, a resident of Raisen district, had filed a complaint that he had taken a personal loan of ₹2 lakh from the bank, which he failed to pay back.

To recover the amount, the bank had frozen his salary account and had filed a case at the office of tehsildar, Barah Dafter, Bhopal. The loan recovery agent Sajid Ahamad demanded ₹8,000 to unfreeze the salary account.

The matter was reported to the police and a trap team was formed led by inspector Rajni Tiwari. On Tuesday, as soon as the amount was given to the agent at tehsildar’s office, the team caught Sajid red-handed.

