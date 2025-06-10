Posing As Customers, Three Thugs Steal Gold Earring From Jewellery Shop In MP's Datia; CCTV Clip Viral

FP Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Three thugs entered a jewellery shop posing as customers, distracted the trader, and escaped with a gold earring in MP's Datia on Tuesday.

This incident took place in Patwa Tiraha area.

The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. In which the youth is seen stealing the gold earring.

Check out the video below :

According to information, two young men and a woman reached Jadia Jewellers of Kuldeep Jadia, a resident of Chota Bazaar, on the pretext of seeing earrings. They gave ₹500 in cash and said that they will give the remaining ₹10,000 after counting the notes.

As soon as the trader's attention went to counting the notes, one of his accomplices quietly picked up the gold earring kept in the shop and left. The other two accused also left after some time on the pretext of bringing money.

Kotwali TI Dhirendra Mishra said that a case has been registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of the trader.

Identification is being done on the basis of footage. The police has appealed to the traders to keep an eye on such suspicious activities and immediately inform the police.