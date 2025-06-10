 Posing As Customers, Three Thugs Steal Gold Earring From Jewellery Shop In MP's Datia; CCTV Clip Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPosing As Customers, Three Thugs Steal Gold Earring From Jewellery Shop In MP's Datia; CCTV Clip Viral

Posing As Customers, Three Thugs Steal Gold Earring From Jewellery Shop In MP's Datia; CCTV Clip Viral

Two young men and a woman reached Jadia Jewellers of Kuldeep Jadia, a resident of Chota Bazaar, on the pretext of seeing earrings

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
FP Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Three thugs entered a jewellery shop posing as customers, distracted the trader, and escaped with a gold earring in MP's Datia on Tuesday.

This incident took place in Patwa Tiraha area.

The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. In which the youth is seen stealing the gold earring.

Check out the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Read Also
MP Youth Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing in Ashoknagar, Alleges Cops Seized His New...
article-image

According to information, two young men and a woman reached Jadia Jewellers of Kuldeep Jadia, a resident of Chota Bazaar, on the pretext of seeing earrings. They gave ₹500 in cash and said that they will give the remaining ₹10,000 after counting the notes.

As soon as the trader's attention went to counting the notes, one of his accomplices quietly picked up the gold earring kept in the shop and left. The other two accused also left after some time on the pretext of bringing money.

Read Also
'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers...
article-image

Kotwali TI Dhirendra Mishra said that a case has been registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of the trader.

Identification is being done on the basis of footage. The police has appealed to the traders to keep an eye on such suspicious activities and immediately inform the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials