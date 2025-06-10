'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers Controversial Oath To Residents In Gwalior (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): At a recent Buddhist Dhamma conference held in Gwalior participants were seen taking an oath declaring they would not believe in or worship Hindu gods like Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Ram, Krishna, Gauri, or Ganpati.

The event, organised by the 96 Gaon Jatav Samaj Sudhar Samiti from June 6 to 8, is now facing backlash after a video of the oath went viral.

Check out the oath taking video below :

'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers Controversial Oath To Residents In Gwalior

The preacher called such beliefs “madness” and “false propaganda.” Participants also pledged not to perform Hindu rituals like shraddh or pind daan, and said they would not carry out any rituals through Brahmins.

Ruplendra Verma, president of the organising committee, said the conference aimed to remove harmful customs from society. He denied claims circulating on social media that 1.5 lakh people converted to Buddhism during the event.

“That figure is incorrect, and we do not support disrespect toward any religion,” he said.

SDOP Jitendra Nagaich confirmed that no complaints have been filed in the matter so far. “We will take action if a formal complaint is received,” he stated.

The oath was administered by Bhante Shakyaputra Sagar Mahathero, head of the Buddha Bhumi Dhammadhoot Sangh, Bhopal.

It included statements rejecting the belief that God can take birth or that Lord Buddha is an avatar of Vishnu.