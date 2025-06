Bhopal: Patriotic Poems Stir Emotions At Sindoori Akshar All India Poets' Meet | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eminent poet Hariom Pawar from Meerut recited "Gar Bharat ko shanti chahiye Kashmir ki valley mein, Dilli uttar dena seekhe Israel ki shaili mein" He also presented another "Bandookon ki goli ka uttar sadhbhav nahi hota, hatyaron ke liye ahinsha ka prastav nahi hota."

Pawar presented these poems at Sindoori Akshar All India Poets' Meet in Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Monday which won huge round of applauses from audience including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Another noted poet Jani Bairagi (Rajod) recited "Bujh hi nahi sakti ye aag mera vada hai kyonki ye lagi kam aur failayi gai zyada hain."

Besides, poets from across the country including Surendra Dubey (Raipur), Dinesh Diggaj (Ujjain), Shailendra Madhur (Prayagraj), Aman Akshar (Indore) Sumit Mishra (Orchha) and Anu Sapan (Bhopal) presented their works which mesmerised the audience Anu recited "Jab bhi sawan ki rangeeniyan aayengi, chand yaadon ki kutchh badliyaan aayengi, jab bhi jayoge kashmir ki raah per, kutchh sisakti hui chudiyan aayengi."

Shailendra recited "Sindoori akshar-akshar hain, shabd-shabd angare hain, dushman ki chhati dahla de, aise geet hamare hain" while Dinesh presented "Jis bhasha mein jo samjhe wo bhasha puri bolenge, deshdharm ke khatir, hum to baat jaroori bolenge."