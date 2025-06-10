Bhopal: Cows Rise In Count, Bulls Go Missing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The population of oxen and bulls has seen a sharp decline compared to cows across the state. A rough estimate by the Directorate of Animal Husbandry suggests that cows make up 85% of the bovine population, while oxen and bulls account for just 15%.

Officials fear this gap may widen further as demand for oxen and bulls continues to drop. Sources in the Directorate of Animal Husbandry say that demand for oxen and bulls has dropped significantly after farmers shifted to using tractors and other modern farm equipment. Most farmers are no longer interested in keeping oxen for traditional farming purposes.

Bulls, once raised primarily for breeding, are also becoming less relevant. With the advent of artificial insemination and sex-sorted conception techniques, most farmers now opt to take cows to breeding centres instead of relying on bulls for reproduction.

Farmers are increasingly hoping their cows will give birth to female calves, which will grow into milk-producing cows. This helps improve household income. The sex-sorted conception method offers more than a 90% chance of female calf birth, making it a preferred choice.

Dr P. S. Patel, Director at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, confirmed the downward trend. “The number of oxen has dropped across the state because most farmers now use machines for agriculture. Only small farmers who can't afford tractors still use oxen,” he said.

Unclassified cows A large number of cows roaming in many parts of the state don't belong to any identified breed. These animals lack specific traits and have low milk-producing capacity. Only three breeds are officially recognised in the state — Malvi, Niwadi and Kenkhatha. Though their milk output is low, it is known for its unique quality.

Buffaloes up, cows down As per the 20th Cattle Census (2019), there was a 4.34% decline in the cow dynasty population compared to the 19th Census (2012). In 2012, the population was 1,96,02,366, which dropped to 1,87,50,828 in 2019. On the other hand, the buffalo population increased by 25.88% during the same period.