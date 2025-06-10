 MP Youth Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing in Ashoknagar, Alleges Cops Seized His New Bike
Swift action by the authorities averted a major accident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
Youth Attempts To Set Himself At Blaze In A Public Hearing Over Bike Dispute, Police Extortion & Election Rivalry | FPJ

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing in took dramatic turns, when a youth attempted suicide by pouring petrol on Tuesday. He alleged police seized his new bike and demanded money to release it.

According to sources, the youth is identified as Raghuraj Lodhi a resident of Moodra village in Mungaoli. Swift action by the authorities averted a major accident as they prevented the youth to commit any self harm.

The youth, reportedly took out a bottle of petrol in the bus stand ground. The police and the tehsildar quickly intervened and snatched the bottle of petrol from him and prevented him from taking any extreme step.

According to eye witness, the youth attempted to pour petrol and set his shirt ablaze with a lighter. Raghuraj reportedly told that a person from the village had kept his bike illegally, despite of lodging formal complaint for several times, no actions were taken.

The youth's mother works as a puri maker in weddings and the bike was purchased with her hard earned money. Adding to his problems, Raghuraj alleged that cops were demanding money from him to facilitate the return of his bike.

All these fueled up anger in him and he reached the public with the intention of self harm. He had declared to set himself and his mother on fire if he was not heard.

Following the dramatic incident, Raghuraj was taken to the Superintendent of Police's office, Raghuraj further disclosed that a person named Vikas Yadav is threatening to kill him and his family due to some past election rivalry.

He alleged Yadav of physically assaulting his brother and parents. The youth declared that if anything happens to him Yadav should be held accountable.

