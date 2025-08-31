 3 Held For Looting, Snatching Motorcycle In Bhopal
The stolen motorcycle was recovered from the accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore: 3 Arrested For Daylight Burglary, Valuables Worth ₹80k Recovered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police on Sunday arrested two persons and detained a minor for allegedly assaulting a youth and snatching his motorcycle.

The accused are Mohammad Ayaz, a resident of Barkhedi, Sameer from Shiv Nagar Colony and a minor.

The incident took place on August 26 at Prabhat Crossing. Victim Chandan Maurya was waiting for his friend Ankit when three persons approached him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone.

During the scuffle, Maurya fell to the ground with his bike, after which one of the accused fled with the vehicle.

24 CCTV camera's footage scanned thoroughly

A case was registered, and a special police team was formed to investigate. Officials scanned footage from more than 24 CCTV cameras with the help of the city surveillance system.

Based on leads, police first arrested Mohammad Ayaz from Bidhal Market area and then apprehended the minor near Bhadhbhada vegetable market, and later arrested Sameer near Chirayu Hospital at Peer Gate.

The stolen motorcycle was recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine if the trio was involved in similar crimes.

