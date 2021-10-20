Super moon sets sky aglow, delights Bhopal residents

BHOPAL: The super full moon brightened up the city firmament on Wednesday when people celebrated Valmiki Jayanti.

As the evening descended a large number of residents in Bhopal went to the rooftops to have a glimpse of this beautiful celestial event.

The sky was rather hazy throughout the day because of the cloud cover.

Just as the evening began to fall the sky was clear and the moon climbed to heaven. It gloriously gazed at the city.

A view of full Moon during Sharad Purnima in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Its beauty delighted the residents of the state capital so much that many of them took photographs of the super moon, as it rarely happens.

A super full moon or a new moon that is larger than usual size of the lunar disc that is viewed from the earth.

The clouds sometimes covered that bright disc. Then it was another stunning site. It looked like a rainbow.

Advertisement

A girl clicks picture of full Moon during Sharad Purnima in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

A view of full Moon during Sharad Purnima in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Its reflection in the Upper Lake was amazing and many people gathered on the banks of the Upper Lake to have a glimpse of the stately queen who was floating companionless in the sky.

A few people were seen near the Jail Road forest to see the supermoon. It rose very close to sunset.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were two super moons. The one was viewed in April and the other in May.

There was no darkness in the sky even when the clouds covered the moon. Many residents switched off the lights to look at the moonlit night. The golden moonlight set aglow the grey waters of the Upper Lake. Some birds warbled from their nests.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:06 PM IST