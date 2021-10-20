Bhopal: Puppets tell stories of Shravan Kumar, Krishna at 'Putul Samaroh'

BHOPAL: A three-day 'Putul Samaroh' began with stories of mythological characters Shravan Kumar and Shri Krishna at the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday.

Janjatiye Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the fest, centred on various styles of puppetry across the country.

Billuram Bhat and his troupe from Jaipur presented the story of Shravan Kumar and Jayshree Krishna in thread and rod puppet style. About 15 different puppets were used in both the performances. The one-hour presentation started off with the saga of Shravan Kumar. Shravan Kumara mentioned in the ancient Hindu text Ramayana, known for his filial piety towards his parents, was killed accidentally by King Dasharatha.

Billuram Bhat and his troupe from Jaipur presented the story of Shri Krishna at 'Putul Samaroh' in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Some scenes including Krishna's birth in Gokul, Putna Vadh, Makhan Chori and Radha-Krishna Milan were showcased under the second presentation Jai Shri Krishna. The presentation was 30 minutes long. Billuram Bhat, Ashok Bhat, Shishupal Bhat, Kishan Bhat, Anurag Bhat, Bunty Bhat and Bansilala Bhat accompanied them.

‘Shri Ramleela’ and ‘Pranam Kakori’ will be staged on Thursday in Dastana and Rod style by Kaptan Singh 'Karnadhar' and his troupe from Shahjahanpur.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:38 PM IST