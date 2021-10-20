Sanskriti Bachao Manch seeks ban on shooting of ‘Ashram-3’ in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Sanskriti Bachao Manch has raised objections to the upcoming web series Ashram 3, the shooting of which is underway in the city. The star cast of the series has arrived in Bhopal for the shoot.

Movies like Ashram are targeting the Hindu religion and hurting religious sentiments, alleged the activists demanding ban on the series. The Manch condemned the title, ‘Ashram’ of the web series and demanded the authorities to ban its shooting in the state capital.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol arrives at Raja Bhoj Airport for Ashram 3 shooting, in Bhopal on Wednesday. | ANI

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, an office bearer of the Manch said that the movie title floats the theory that bad things occur only in ashrams. Terming it unfortunate, Tiwari said, “If anything wrong was committed in Ashram of Ram Rahim or any other self-proclaimed godman, then the producers should name that particular ashram and its gurus, but no one has right to use generalized word ‘ashram’ for depicting such scandalous incidents, he said.

The Manch has urged the chief minister and the home minister to intervene in the issue.

A Prakash Jha web series ‘Ashram-3’ is being shot in Bhopal. The actors in the series including Bobby Deol, Tridha Chowdhary and Darshan Kumar have arrived in the city. Pic bobby:

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:33 PM IST