Sunday morning sees major accident in Bhopal, four fall in their spring

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragedy struck Bhopal on Sunday morning when four youths died in a road accident.

The incident occurred on Hoshangabad road under Misrod police circle in the city.

The police said the car carrying five youths collided head-on with a truck that was taking a turn near Misrod.

The collision caused such a loud sound that the people in the area and passers-by rushed to the spot.

The front portion of the car was mangled. On getting information, the police also rushed to the spot. One of the car passengers was admitted to the hospital, the police said.

JCB machines and iron cutters were used to take the bodies out of the damaged car.

The police said the driver of the car was in inebriated condition and the car was on high speed.