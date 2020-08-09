Sunday lockdown in Bhopal: Denizens take a week off, stay at home

BHOPAL: With markets closed and cops deployed on roads to check any public movement, the residents chose to remain indoors and relax this weekend. The city wore a deserted look as it observed a strict lockdown on Sunday, the first weekend after the 10-day lockdown was lifted. The city, unlike other places in the state, till recently had been observing two-day lockdown- Saturdays and Sundays. The administration has allowed the market to remain open six days a week including Saturday.

Police looked more vigilant during the Sunday lockdown. Barricades were put up on the roads to restrict any public movement. All vehicular movements will resume on Monday and the roads will be cleared off all the barricades.

Traffic cops manned the roads in old Bhopal. People moving for essential works were questioned for venturing out of their homes. Roads in Peer Gate, Alpna Talkies, Bhopal Talkies and various areas in Sadar Manzil, Royal Market, Budhwara, Jahangirabad, Somwara, Imbrahimpura, Kali Mandir, Tallaya, and others places, were barricading with police deployed in the areas. In Banganga children were seen playing on roads.

In New Bhopal, police teams were deployed at main points like Board Office, Link Road no-1, Nutan College, Chetak Bridge etc. The main reason behind Sunday lockdown is to check people from venturing out on weekends with families at picnic spots and markers.