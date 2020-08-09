Coronavirus in Bhopal: 101 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, tally jumps to 7,792; death toll at 215

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to 7,792. 215 patients have succumbed to the virus so far. The total active cases in Bhopal are 2,170.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 859 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's infection count to 38,157, while 15 deaths in a 24-hour period increased the toll to 977.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 38,157, active cases 8,827, new cases 859, death toll 977, recovered 28,353, total number of people tested 8,74,678.

Here are a few COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday:

1. A member of the Goenka family tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Four people from CRPF hospital tested positive.

3. A PG student of AIIMS was also found positive.

4. A person from Correa colony was also infected.

5. Four people from Iqbal Manzil Barkheri were found positive for the virus.

6. Three people were found COVID-19 positive from Abhra Enclave Kolar.

7. Two people from Aakar Venue Indus Town also tested positive.

8. One person from Spring Valley Katara Hills were tested positive.

9. One person was reported positive from SBI Colony

10. An employee's report came positive from Hotel Gangapalesh Lakherapura.

11. Four people were infected from Jain Nagar Lalghati.

12. Two people were infected from Shalimar Enclave.

13. Three people were found COVID-19 positive from Panchsheel Nagar.