Sunday blockbuster: India-Pak match live streaming at drive-in cinema in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Drive-in Cinema of Bhopal has opened its doors for Bhopalites to watch the India-Pakistan T20 International match live on the big screen on Sunday at 7pm.

The department of tourism has decided to telecast the most-hyped India-Pakistan match at the largest screen of the state, said the managing director of tourism development corporation S Vishwanathan on Friday.

“Preparations are underway for the most hyped cricket match. There will be DJ for celebratory sounds at every six and four. And, there will be a food court as well,” he said.

The manager of drive-in cinema Vipin Katare said, “Cricket enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the India-Pakistan match with their favourite food that they can order. It will be served in their cars. There will be a Karwa Chauth themed selfie point too at the venue.” Apart from parking for 80 cars, there will be 50 comfortable chairs for the spectators who would come on two-wheelers. There will be a pre-booking service for the match as the seating is limited.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:32 PM IST