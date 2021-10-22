e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 08:17 PM IST

Bhopal’s brother-sister duo top individual ranking events at Nat’l U16 Tennis Tournament 2021

Mohammad Asim defeated Gujarat’s Harsh Dave to bag the winner’s title while his sister Aliya Khatoon defeated Jabalpur’s Tanvi Narula
Staff Reporter
Aliya Khatoon |

Aliya Khatoon |

Bhopal: The brother-sister duo from the state capital have topped the All-India National Ranking under-16 Tennis Tournament by the Indian Tennis Association in their respective individual categories, informed the organising secretary Aditya Soor on Friday. Mohammad Asim defeated Gujarat’s Harsh Dave to bag the winner’s title by 6-1 and 6-2, while his sister Aliya Khatoon defeated Jabalpur’s Tanvi Narula by 7-6 (5), 6-3 during the final of the individual categories held on Friday.

Aliya won another title in the doubles category (girls) as well alongside Avishi Sharma in the final, defeating the pair of Shreshthi Rana and Sajhi Jain.

The duo of MP’s Abhik Patel and Chhattisgarh’s Rohin Premchandani won the doubles title in boys’ category.

