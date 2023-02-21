Sukha Karar: Jobs remain a distant dream for educated youths

Reprersentative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sukha Karar, a hamlet in Raisen district, is inhabited by Bedia community whose women were forced into flesh trade for centuries as part of its custom. Many have been earning money by performing dance at public functions, weddings.

Years back, hardly any children of Bedia community went to school from Sukha Karar. However, things are changing. About 35 youths including 12 girls in Sukha Karar village are either studying in college or have completed college studies.

But they are facing a challenge of not getting jobs. The situation is grim for educated girls as they don’t want to follow community’s old tradition.

“If these girls don’t get proper jobs, then they may be forced to go back to their age old tradition. And this will be the worst move for their future. Government should provide jobs to educated youths of Sukha Karar,” said an ex-woman sarpanch of Ucher village panchayat wishing anonymity. Sukha Karar hamlet comes under Ucher village panchayat.

When contacted, sarpanch of Ucher village panchayat Arvind Singh said no educated youth from Sukha Karar received a suitable job.

He admitted that not many children go to school. “I am trying to engage children in sports so that their mind can be distracted from traditional business of community.”

According to Singh, three girls have played sports at national level. Some educated girls are married but educated girls who are not married may fall back into web of community’s traditional business, he said.

