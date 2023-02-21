e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: After Ayodhya, focus is on Chitrakoot, Rs100 crore to be spent

Centre to give funds for Swadesh Darshan Yojna

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready to renovate Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh on the pattern of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Just before the assembly elections, many development works will be done in Chatrakoot. The Central Government has sanctioned funds under Swadesh Darshan-2 scheme at Chitrakoot.

More than Rs 100 crore will be spent on the development of Chitrakoot. The centre will spend all the amounts, but the state tourism department will get the work done.

The funds will be spent on development of Ramvan Path Gaman (path that Lord Ram followed) and on renovation of the Parikrama path to Kamtanath temple.

The Vindhya region will be taken care of through the development of Chitrakoot.

People of Madhya Pradesh have deep faith in two places related to Lord Ram – Orchha and Chitrakoot.

The BJP is going to make cultural renaissance a major issue in the upcoming assembly elections.

The second phase work of Mahakaal Lok has begun after the inauguration of its first phase.

Along with the installation of 108-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya, the work for Shanker museum is going on at Omkareshwar. Salkanpur and Datia will also be developed.

Similarly, the state government has also made a plan for development of Orchha, but the Central Government has taken over the development work in Chitrakoot.

Development work will be done under the Swadesh Darsha Scheme, so that the religious tourism increases and that the government gets benefits in the elections.

According to officials of the tourism department, the Central government has sanctioned funds for the development of Chitrakoot where the work will soon begin.

