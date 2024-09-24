Sub Inspector Recruitment To Resume In The State After Six Years

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a relief to candidates who have been waiting for around six years to get recruited as sub inspectors in the MP police force, there is good news. PHQ has initiated the process and the recruitments will be announced soon. Even as 917 posts of SI are currently vacant in the police department, the officials at PHQ said that recruitment to around 400 posts will be advertised this year.

The state government hasn't recruited sub-inspectors in the last six years. People familiar with the matter said that the last recruitment for the post was advertised in 2018. There are scores of candidates who wanted to serve in the police force as SI have surpassed the age waiting for the recruitment. Currently the aspirants are eying 917 posts of SI vacant in police department.

Notably, while 50% of the posts are filled by promotions, the remaining posts are filled through direct recruitment. Keeping Corona pandemic in view, the state government had given a three-year relaxation in the maximum age for candidates taking recruitment exams, however, the relaxation period expired last year - 2023.

Now, several aspirants who were preparing for the SI recruitment exam will have to settle for a police constable post. Previous recruitments In the year 2014, applications were invited to fill 720 posts of SI. In 2015, the recruitment process for 668 posts was carried out, while 863 SI were recruited in 2016, and in 2017 recruitment was done against 611 posts.

Process initiated: ADG

Speaking to Free Press on the matter, ADG (selection and recruitment) Sanjiv Shami confirmed that sub-inspectors have not been recruited in the last five years. “Covid-19 pandemic was one reason. Nothing happened for around two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic. Then, there were some issues related to the recruitment agency. But now the process has been initiated. Norms are being formulated and as soon as the rule book is prepared, it will be sent to ESB.”