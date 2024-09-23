MP SHOCKER: Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Refuses To Break Up With Her

Father son duo killed daughter's boyfriend | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo allegedly killed daughter's boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna over suspicion that they might elope.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Bhil. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to information, the incident happened on September 15. Sonu, along with his friend Mahesh went to Maharajpur to attend the fair of Dol Gyaras. The girl's brother met them at the fair and invited him to his home for liquor party. They both accepted the invitation.

After reaching home, everyone was served drinks. Meanwhile, the girl's father, Raghuveer asked Sonu not to talk to his daughter but he did not agree. This led to an argument between them, which turned violent.

Upon ruckus, the neighbours reached the spot and tried to handle the situation. Following which, Sonu and Mahesh went to Raghuveer son-in-law’s house to sleep. When Sonu went towards the field around 3 o' clock in night, Raghuveer and Sonu caught him and hit him on the head with a stick.

Then, threw him on the fence. Sonu died on the spot as there was current on the fencing. They both returned to home and didn't say anything to anyone.

Next day, they again reached the farm in morning and dumped the body in a roadside drain

When the people noticed the dead body in morning, the police were informed and reached the spot. The police then arrested accused father and son. In the investigations, it was revealed that Sonu was planning to escape with Raghuveer's daughter.