WATCH: Snake Hunts Deer In Forests Of Balaghat; 15-Foot Python Gulps Down Goat In Alirajpur Farm

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate incidents of Python attacks were reported in Balaghat and Alirajpur districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

A giant python was spotted feasting on a deer in the forests of Balaghat. Generally, leopards and tigers are known for hunting deer, but Python's successful attempt to hunt deer is unusual. The video for the same has gone viral on social media.

The clip is said to be from Dhansua of village Tekadi under the Balaghat range, where the snake can be seen coiling around the deer, gripping it tightly. The python continued to hold the deer till it died.

Caught On Cam: Python Hunts Deer In Forests Of Balaghat In Madhya Pradesh#MPNews #ViralVideo #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/wXBt9cB36r — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 23, 2024

15-foot Python hunts goats in Alirajpur

Similarly, a 15-foot python was seen in fields of Alirajpur. According to information, a villager named Malika took goats for grazing in a field. Suddenly, she heard a loud cry of animals, and when she approached that spot, she saw a 15-foot Python snake. Scared, she informed the forest department.

The forest department immediately reached the spot and rescued the python. The rescued video has gone viral on social media. In the video, it was seen that two forest department officials were holding a 15-foot Python snake. It seemed bigger than the average height of an adult human. An average human is around 5 to 6 feet, making the python more than twice the length of an average person.

This incident serves as a reminder of the complex and harsh realities of wildlife survival.