 MP: Railway Staffer Held For Stealing Detonators, Setting Them Off During Passage Of Military Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Railway Staffer Held For Stealing Detonators, Setting Them Off During Passage Of Military Train

MP: Railway Staffer Held For Stealing Detonators, Setting Them Off During Passage Of Military Train

Ten detonators, termed "harmless" by the Railways, went off on a track near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations of the Bhusawal division on September 18.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A railway staffer has been taken into custody for stealing 10 "harmless" detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a military special train in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Ten detonators, termed "harmless" by the Railways, went off on a track near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations of the Bhusawal division on September 18. The explosion prompted the authorities to halt a military special train for two minutes.

A track patrol duty staffer has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the Railway Protection Force said.

"We have registered a case against one Sabir on Sunday for stealing the detonators under section 3 (a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act," inspector Sanjeev Kumar of Khandwa RPF told PTI.

FPJ Shorts
Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know
Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know
Assam: Schools Closed For Four Days Amid Rising Temperature; Check Areas, Dates & More
Assam: Schools Closed For Four Days Amid Rising Temperature; Check Areas, Dates & More
Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor Join (VIDEO)
Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor Join (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From Mahayuti, Claims Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From Mahayuti, Claims Sanjay Raut

Sabir is a mate, a rank higher than a gangman, who patrols tracks, he said.

Only two or three government departments have these detonators, and they were not issued to the accused officially, he said.

The official said Sabir claimed that he was absent from duty and was drunk on the day of the incident.

Read Also
VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In...
article-image

The RPF had questioned another staffer and let him go after serving him a notice, he said.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila on Sunday said that the Railways regularly used these detonators.

The detonators are called crackers, and when they explode, they make a loud sound, which is a signal for an obstruction, fog or mist ahead, he said.

Read Also
WATCH: Snake Hunts Deer In Forests Of Balaghat; 15-Foot Python Gulps Down Goat In Alirajpur Farm
article-image

Another top railway official said a military special train was going from Khandwa at the time.

"After the warning signal or ten harmless detonators on track went off, our deputy station superintendent (Sagphata) heard the sound. He got the military special halted and got things checked. The train was allowed to proceed in just two minutes," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP SHOCKER: Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Refuses To Break Up With Her

MP SHOCKER: Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Refuses To Break Up With Her

MP: Railway Staffer Held For Stealing Detonators, Setting Them Off During Passage Of Military Train

MP: Railway Staffer Held For Stealing Detonators, Setting Them Off During Passage Of Military Train

63% Indian Women Have Anemia; Experts Blame Junk Food

63% Indian Women Have Anemia; Experts Blame Junk Food

Jabalpur Youth Lures Minor Girl To Rented Apartment, Calls 3 Friends To Gang-Rape Her

Jabalpur Youth Lures Minor Girl To Rented Apartment, Calls 3 Friends To Gang-Rape Her

Laapataa Ladies Was Earlier Titled As 'Two Brides'; Was Shot In This Village Of Madhya Pradesh

Laapataa Ladies Was Earlier Titled As 'Two Brides'; Was Shot In This Village Of Madhya Pradesh