Sub-engineer's suspension due to mosquitoes kicks up political dispute

BHOPAL: A sub-engineer of the circuit house has been suspended and a notice issued to the executive engineer for poor arrangements during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Sidhi. The issue has, however, kicked up a political row.

The chief minister visited Sidhi on Wednesday to meet the family members of those who had lost their lives in the bus tragedy on Tuesday. After his visit, Chouhan dressed down the commissioner of Rewa division. The commissioner suspended the sub-engineer, Babulal Gupta, on Friday and issued a notice to the executive engineer, Devendra Singh, stopping two increments.

In the suspension order, commissioner Rajesh Jain said there were complaints about mosquitoes in the room of the circuit house where the chief minister had stayed. According to the commissioner’s order, the water tank was overflowing.

The Congress has made it a political issue. Former minister Jitu Patwari said mosquitoes in the chief minister’s room had become more important than the deaths of 53 bus passengers and he would honour such mosquitoes.

Secretary of the BJP’s state unit Rajneeesh Agarwal said the commissioner’s order had nothing do with mosquitoes, but something to do with the dirt around the circuit house and negligence of duty. The officers should do their duties with sincerity, Agarwal said.