Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds ministers responsible for Sidhi bus accident, demands FIR against PWD and transport ministers

BHOPAL: FIRs must be registered against the PWD minister, Gopal Bhargava, and transport minister, Govind Singh Rajput, under the relevant section of ‘causing death by negligence’ in the Sidhi bus accident, said Congress state media president Jitu Patwari while addressing the media here on Friday.
The Congress leader charged the government over various issues at the press conference. He alleged that both the ministers were responsible for the deaths of 53 passengers and claimed that FIRs would be registered against them.
Citing an example, he said that former aviation minsiter Madhavrao Scindia had tendered his resignation after a flight crash in 1991. He asked BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia whether he would ask transport minister Govind Singh to resign on moral grounds as his late father had done
Additional collector to head magisterial probe into accident
Sidhi additional collector Harsh Panchol will head the magisterial probe into the Sidhi bus accident in which 53 passengers were killed. The district administration had announced a magisterial probe into the tragic accident. People having information about the bus accident and want to record their statement have been asked to go to the ADM Court on or before February 25. The accident took place on Tuesday morning near Patna village, about 80 km from the Sidhi district headquarters, when the bus heading from Sidhi to Satna fell into the canal,which is part of the Bansagar dam project.