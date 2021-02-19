Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds ministers responsible for Sidhi bus accident, demands FIR against PWD and transport ministers

BHOPAL: FIRs must be registered against the PWD minister, Gopal Bhargava, and transport minister, Govind Singh Rajput, under the relevant section of ‘causing death by negligence’ in the Sidhi bus accident, said Congress state media president Jitu Patwari while addressing the media here on Friday.

The Congress leader charged the government over various issues at the press conference. He alleged that both the ministers were responsible for the deaths of 53 passengers and claimed that FIRs would be registered against them.

Citing an example, he said that former aviation minsiter Madhavrao Scindia had tendered his resignation after a flight crash in 1991. He asked BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia whether he would ask transport minister Govind Singh to resign on moral grounds as his late father had done