MADHYA PRADESH: Barwani RTO wakes up after Sidhi Bus tragedy

DRIVE TO CONTINUE

Agrawal said the drive is targeting passenger buses. Action will be taken against owners if: buses are plying overload, insurance documents are not posted on front glass, information about fitness, availability of first aid box, toolbox and other rules is not displayed inside buses. The drive will continue, she added.

TALL CLAIMS

Despite the tall claims of administration a case of overloading came to light three days ago as Kotwali police took action after more than 20 people were found sitting in a four-wheeler coming from Pati. In this case, the court has punished the drivers with a fine. The locals and passengers claimed that it's next to impossible to curb overloading in public transport.

EYEWASH

Recalling bus carnage incident at Balsamud village on August 21, 2011 in which two bus drivers entered into a brawl over bus departure timings at Barwani bus stand, locals added that RTO drive against errant bus drivers are just eyewash. After Balasamud incident, the government had implemented a number of norms, but are department or bus operators really concerned about implementation of the same, locals rued.