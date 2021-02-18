MADHYA PRADESH: Barwani RTO wakes up after Sidhi Bus tragedy

BARWANI: In the wake Sidhi Bus tragedy which has claimed life of 51 people so far, the Barwani regional transport office intensified their checking drive against buses. On Thursday, department teams led by the regional transport officer (RTO) Ritu Agrawal verified documents and fitness certificates of more than 20 buses at Reva Circle.
During the drive, team seized a bus with registration number MP-41/P5114 which was found plying without a permit.
DRIVE TO CONTINUE
Agrawal said the drive is targeting passenger buses. Action will be taken against owners if: buses are plying overload, insurance documents are not posted on front glass, information about fitness, availability of first aid box, toolbox and other rules is not displayed inside buses. The drive will continue, she added.
TALL CLAIMS
Despite the tall claims of administration a case of overloading came to light three days ago as Kotwali police took action after more than 20 people were found sitting in a four-wheeler coming from Pati. In this case, the court has punished the drivers with a fine. The locals and passengers claimed that it's next to impossible to curb overloading in public transport.
EYEWASH
Recalling bus carnage incident at Balsamud village on August 21, 2011 in which two bus drivers entered into a brawl over bus departure timings at Barwani bus stand, locals added that RTO drive against errant bus drivers are just eyewash. After Balasamud incident, the government had implemented a number of norms, but are department or bus operators really concerned about implementation of the same, locals rued.
Cops install reflectors on tractor, bullock-cart
KHETIA (BARWANI): After the tragic bus accident in Sidhi there is spurt in police action in Khetia village of Barwani district, situated on the border of Madhya Pradesh. Police station in-charge Santosh Sawale checked the buses and took actions against passengers who were not wearing masks and were not following social distance. Reflectors were installed on the tractor and bullock carts. Constables, assistant sub-inspector PC Ingle were part of action.