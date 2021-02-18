Sidhi bus accident: Heard strange sound before bus plunged into water, says driver

While maintaining that 50-55 passengers could've been boarding the bus (the bus was 32-seater), when the mishap happened, the driver said, owing to prolonged jam since the last few days on the Chhuiya Ghati (NH-75), he had to take the alternate route.

Importantly, the bus was permitted by the transport department to operate between Sidhi and Satna via Chhuiya Ghati and after Tuesday morning's mishap, the bus's permit has been terminated.

According to transport department officials who are in Sidhi to probe the mishap said, "the probe has just begun, but initial fact-finding, including the bus being overcrowded, suggests that prima facie the bus driver was at fault."

However, the bereaved families considered the prolonged traffic jam on the main Sidhi-Satna route (that prompted diversion of the bus through another) to be the genesis of the mishap.

"Since last four-five days, there was a traffic jam on the hilly Chhuiya Ghati (NH-75) which forced the bus to divert to another route. Had the jam been cleared, the bus wouldn't have run on the alternate route and the mishap might not have happened," Anil Kumar Gupta, who lost wife Pinky and toddler son Atharwa in the tragedy, said on Wednesday.

"Please ensure that the jam on Chhuiya Ghati is permanently addressed and no future tragedy takes place due to it," the bereaved family appealed to the CM.

In Tarka village of Sidhi's Bahri block relatives of the deceased young couple, Sushila and Pushpraj Prajapati too considered prolonged jam on Chhuiya Ghati the genesis of the mishap.

"Traffic jam on Chhuiya Ghati (which is often frequented by heavy vehicles of a cement factory and coal mines) has been a regular for many years. The main route was again witnessing prolonged jam for the last 4-5 days, but no serious efforts were made to clear the jam. Had the bus not taken the alternate route, the mishap might not have happened and my brother and sister-in-law would not have died leaving their two kids behind," deceased Pushpraj's elder brother Prithvi Raj Prajapati said.