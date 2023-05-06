Students of Karnataka to explore MP's heritage as part of 'Yuva Sangam'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day ‘Yuva Sangam’ will be organised at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative from May 14.

As part of the scheme, students from Madhya Pradesh will visit Karnataka whereas students from Karnataka will visit Madhya Pradesh. During their stay, the students will participate in a variety of activities, including cultural exchange programs, workshops on skill development, and visits to historical and cultural sites. They will also get to interact with local communities, try the local cuisine, and learn about the traditions and customs of the region.

Nodal Officer, Prof. Ravi Dwivedi told media persons that a team of 50 members including 45 students, four faculty and one volunteer from the state will visit Karnataka on May 10-14 .

Similarly, a team of 50 members from Karnataka will visit MP on May 14-18. Students of Karnataka will visit the MP Tribal Museum, Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya and will have dinner with Bhopal Collector, Municipal and Police Commissioner on the first day of the event (May 14).

On May 15, they will visit Smart Park and take part in a plantation with the chief minister, followed by a visit to a tribal village Kakadiya in Bhopal division and interaction with Tribal Community, visit to Raj Bhawan , meeting with the Governor and visit to Bhojpur Temple.

There will be an interaction session with Padma Shri Bhil painter Bhuri Bai, mountaineer Megha Parmar, film actor Rajive Verma, Pradeep Karambelkar and Nagarjun Godwa at MANIT in the evening on the same day.

They will visit to Indore Municipal Corporation’s Waste Management centre, Central Museum Indore, Lalbagh Palace and will have interaction with dignitaries of IIT Indore on May 16 whereas they will visit to Mahakaleshwar Corridor and Dongla Vedhshala, Ujjain on May 17.

They will visit Sanchi Stupa and Upper Lake. Literary, cultural and sports activities and experience sharing sessions by the delegates will be held on May 18.

Launched by NarendraModi under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, will see students from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka participate in a cultural exchange programme. It aims to promote the ideas of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).