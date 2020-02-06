Students must see PM Narendra Modi Pariksha pe Charcha to deal with stress: Manish RK Jain, NHLPS principal

BHOPAL: The children must see the programme conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Pariksha pe Charcha) for the purpose of examination and how to deal with the stress, said Manish RK Jain, principal of Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School (NHLPS) in a session on ‘Points to be kept in mind while appearing for class XII board exam’ for the students of 2019-20’ at the school on Thursday.
The aim of the session was to enlighten all to appear in exam without any anxiety and tension.
He reminded the students not to believe on any news (videos) spread by media regarding mistakes in question paper. If by chance they find any mistake they must email so to the CBSE board keeping the principal in CC.
Chairman of SHKES Siddh Bhau urged parents to support their children by providing good atmosphere and healthy food of their choices at home. The children must secure at least 60% marks to compete in any of the competitions.
