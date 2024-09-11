 Stray Cattle On Highways: High Court Demands Government Response On Rising Accident Cases; Issues 4-Week Deadline To State Authorities
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has taken a strong stance on the rising number of accidents caused by stray cattle on highways.

Frustrated by the growing chaos, the court has questioned why highways are turning into grazing grounds for cattle and has issued notices to the state government, PWD Principal Secretary, MPRDC, and NHAI, demanding answers within four weeks.

The issue came to the forefront when Jabalpur advocate Pranjal Tiwari filed a public interest petition, highlighting the frequent accidents caused by cattle on highways that have claimed numerous lives.

The petition also pointed fingers at the poor upkeep of highways, urging authorities to address the safety concerns and protect road users from these dangerous situations.

Dead remains found

Dead remains of farm cows were also found on a hill near Katangi town in Jabalpur on Tuesday, sparking outrage among residents who demanded strict action from the authorities.

According to information, the mutilated and decomposed parts of the cows had been scattered across the hill near Katangi town. Local residents, devastated by the sight of bones and flesh spread everywhere, immediately informed the police.

The police, along with municipal corporation officials and veterinary doctors, arrived at the scene. They seized the remains of the cows and sent them for post-mortem to determine the timing and cause of death.

