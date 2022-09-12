Straight Drive: Transfer Order

A particular order in the state government is much in discussion. The order was issued by a senior IAS officer to all the civic bodies across the state to report about construction done in violation of rules within a stipulated period of time. But this order was soon followed by another order by the government meant for transfer of the officer. Ostensibly, those in the power corridors see the second order linked with the first one. Of course, the order on illegal construction caused much concern in bureaucratic circles too, that too in the state capital where most of the bureaucrats have their dream bungalows.

TARGET

Before dust could settle after panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia’s attack on chief secretary and SP, Shivpuri he fired another salvo in the same district blaming police for illegal sand mining and sale of smack. He went to the extent of saying both the illegal activities were not possible without knowledge of the police force. Sisodia’s attack on the police at a time when PM is to visit Gwalior-Chambal region understandably has caused much flutter in the government. Of course, independent observers are trying to find out who is actually the target of the minister.

SELF-DECLARATION

As election year is to begin in the next couple of months desperation among veterans in the ruling party is for all to see now. Chairman of a government run commission who happens to be a former minister too is so eager to play his cards overtly that he declared his daughter as the prospective MLA of the constituency he once represented. He did this in presence of the state’s home minister. He went on to say he wouldn’t contest the election this time. This is when the party’s national president recently spoke categorically against the disease of dynasticism. But who cares?

MUKHIYA KAISA HO..

An oft repeated slogan heard at the time of elections ‘Pradesh ka mukhiya kaisa ho…’ was coined during a powerful minister’s visit to Vindhya region and that too in his presence. This is a hot topic of discussion these days in the BJP circles. The slogan could have been dismissed as an act of certain overenthusiastic party workers had Mantri ji not been known for his intense desire for the top post. Secondly, the slogan was raised in a region where Brahmins dominate the politics and of late, Mantri ji has emerged as a prominent leader of brahmins.

BACK TO MAINSTREAM

There were wild speculations about two years back on why a senior IAS officer was sent away to another city on a particular posting which always means ‘not in govt’s good book’. However, in the recent administrative rejig the officer was brought back into the mainstream. The region he was sent to is dominated by a number of powerful leaders in the ruling party. However, it remains to be known if the exile came to an end due to word of any leader or government ultimately realised his importance in the system.

SANE ADVICE

A journalist was eager to know from a senior officer about developments in the government particularly when the assembly elections are not far away. The officer listened to the journalist patiently but instead of any reply on the query rather curiosity he advised the journalist not to take risk of writing any story based speculations as, he added, a journalist was recently arrested in a neighbouring state on such a speculative story. It was really a sane advice that the journalist followed in letter and spirit.