State Cabinet Meeting: Focus On Rural Development ₹21,630 Crore To Connect Majra, Tola With All-Weather Road |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday gave an approval in principle for allocation of ₹21,630 crore to provide all-weather connectivity to majras, tolas (small human settlements) under Mukyamantri Majra Tola Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented in two phases. Under the scheme, roads measuring 30,900 kilometres will be built in two phases. The first phase will be executed from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The second phase will be implemented from 2030-31 to 2034-35.

Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority has been authorised to take the decision in connection with the scheme. As many as 20,600 settlements will be connected with main roads. Various parameters have been set to cover the human settlements under the scheme.

No mandi fee on tuar daal import

To ensure adequate availability of tuar daal, cabinet decided to exempt mandi fee on import of tuar daal. This decision will boost transportation and create the job opportunities.

Nod for working women’s hostel

Cabinet gave approval for construction of working women’s hostel in Jhabua, Singrauli, Dewas, Narmadapuram. Their capacity will be 350 seats each. The scheme will be conducted on PPP mode and a sum of ₹40.59 crore will be spent on it.

District Development Advisory Committee

Cabinet approved formation of District Development Advisory Committee under CM’s chairmanship to prepare development plans for districts and to make long-term development schemes. The formation of district development advisory committees was mentioned in budget speech.

The district incharge minister will be vice president of District Development Advisory Committee, which will have 20 members. They include MP, MLAs, mayor, municipality president. Committee will also give suggestions to government for development purpose.

Make monsoon related preparations: CM

Chief minister Mohan Yadav asked all the ministers to make monsoon related preparations at their department level. The ministers have been asked to mitigate monsoon related challenges. A proposal was passed to praise 11 years of Modi government and public welfare measures it implemented.