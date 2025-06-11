Madhya Pradesh: How Are Ladli Behnas Spending The Amount? | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has made an impact assessment study of the Ladli Behna Yojana. Currently, ₹1,250 a month is being paid to 1.29 crore women in the State under the scheme.

A national organisation has been assigned the work of conducting the study. The field work is underway. The study is expected to cover aspects like how the beneficiaries are spending the amount, whether they are using it to meet their own expenses or of their families, what changes the scheme has brought about in their lives and their status in their families and so on.

The Ladli Behna Yojana which completed two-year was launched in May 2023 by the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to economically empower the women and improve their living standards. Initially, it was decided to give ₹1,000 to married women between 21 and 60 years of age. The first installment was released on June 10, 2023.

The amount was increased to ₹1,250 on Rakshabandhan 2023. Nearly 24 installments of monthly financial assistance amount have been transferred to the Ladli Behna from June 2023 to May 2025, totaling ₹28,000 crores so far.