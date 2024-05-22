'Start Simhastha Work This Year,' Orders Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to start Simhastha-related work from this year. Yadav held a meeting with the officials for the development of Ujjain and preparations for Simhastha at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The important work, related to Simhastha and to be done in three years, should be included in this year’s budget, he said.

Yadav said that the departments concerned should make a proposal and put it up before the cabinet to make provisions for them in the budget. The Chief Minister said the work of Simhastha should be done keeping in mind the development of Ujjain in the coming days.

Widening the Bhopal-Indore road, the Indore-Ujjain four-lane road and Jawra-Ujjain four-lane road will be done, Yadav said. Apart from that, Ujjain railway station will be developed and a flag station constructed, the Chief Minister said.

A campaign to keep the Kshipra River pollution-free will be launched, he said. He directed the officials to ensure the treatment of the water of the drains that fall into the Kshipra River by December 2027. Yadav said a plan to divert dirty water would be made and Namami Kshipra project started. Jal-Mal projects and sewage treatment plans should be made, keeping in mind the population of Indore, Ujjain and Dewas in 2040, he said.

A committee of ministers headed by the Chief Minister will be set up to deal with the Simhastha-related work. The work of the departments to be done will be included in it. Yadav said that a plan, in which first and second-phase works of Mahakal Mahalok to be included, should be made to develop Ujjain into a spiritual city.

The Chief Minister further said that all the projects, including those of Grih Nirman Mandal and Ujjain Development Authority, should be simultaneously run. (box) 30-member team of PMU to be set up A team of officials will go to Prayagraj in three phases to see the preparations for Kumbh in 2025. From 28 to 31 May, a team consisting of the officials of Urban Development and of a few other departments will visit Prayagraj.

Likewise, from June 4 to 7, a team consisting of the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and of a few others will go there. From June 11 to 14, a team of tourism, culture and other departments will visit Prayagraj to see the preparations for Kumbh. A 30-member Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be set up to see the work of coordination between different departments. At the meeting, the work to be done till December 2024 was been decided

