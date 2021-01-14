Stage set: 5.06 lakh Covishield vaccines reach 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination, around 5.06 lakh doses of Covishield arrived at 52 districts level vaccine stores in the state on Thursday. Vaccination is going to start at 302 places in the state on January 16.
On Wednesday Covishield vaccine vials were sent to four major centres of the state —Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and from there the designated consignment was transported to all the 52 districts. The much-awaited corona vaccine, Covishield, landed at Bhopal airport on Wednesday. Eight districts—Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Harda, Betul and Hoshangabad, were covered from Bhopal. Vaccine consignment was transported by road to Gwalior directly from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. The state has received more than 5 lakh doses for the first phase of vaccination.
From the district vaccine stores, the doses will be sent to the vaccination sites in respective districts in time for the official launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.
“Corona vaccines have been transported at all the 52 districts in the state for the launching ceremony. In two days, we transported the consignment of corona vaccines to all the districts. Our preparation is updated for the inoculation.”State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla
While Bhopal received 94,000 doses, Indore got its first consignment of 1.52 lakh doses of Covishield. It was distributed among 15 districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions. Jabalpur got the lion’s share — 1.5 lakh vaccines.
Around 4.16 lakh health care workers will be given shots in four days—January 16, January 18, January 20 and January 23—at 1149 vaccination points (sessions sites) at 302 vaccination centres. Covishield vaccination will be a two dose regimen, administered 28 days apart.
A second dose would be reserved for every beneficiary receiving the vaccine from the first consignment. All health-care workers who have registered their names would be allocated vaccination sites from where they can receive the vaccine. The entire end-to-end vaccination and reporting process is digitised and managed on the CoWIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligent Network) platform.
