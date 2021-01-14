Stage set: 5.06 lakh Covishield vaccines reach 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination, around 5.06 lakh doses of Covishield arrived at 52 districts level vaccine stores in the state on Thursday. Vaccination is going to start at 302 places in the state on January 16.

On Wednesday Covishield vaccine vials were sent to four major centres of the state —Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and from there the designated consignment was transported to all the 52 districts. The much-awaited corona vaccine, Covishield, landed at Bhopal airport on Wednesday. Eight districts—Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Harda, Betul and Hoshangabad, were covered from Bhopal. Vaccine consignment was transported by road to Gwalior directly from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. The state has received more than 5 lakh doses for the first phase of vaccination.

From the district vaccine stores, the doses will be sent to the vaccination sites in respective districts in time for the official launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.