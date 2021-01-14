Madhya Pradesh: Both vaccines tested, completely safe, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The much-awaited corona vaccine, Covishield, landed at the Bhopal airport at about 11 am on Wednesday. The state has received more than 5 lakh doses for the first phase of vaccination. Vaccination is going to start at 302 places of the state on January 16.

India's drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum on Wednesday with planes carrying vaccines flying into airports across the country from where the precious cargo was dispatched to small cities and towns in readiness for the inoculation exercise beginning January 16.