Madhya Pradesh: Both vaccines tested, completely safe, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Day after arrival of corona vaccine in different districts on Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the denizens of safety from both the corona vaccine- Covaxin and Covishield. Explaining the process of vaccination, the CM appealed the citizens to get vaccinated and have patience. Talking to the media, the CM said, " Both the vaccines have been properly tested. Our scientists have tested them on all parameters & only then it has been decided to use them. Both the vaccines are safe & there is no difference between the two of them. Both of them will build immunity & antibodies"
The CM appealed the denizens to have patience post vaccination, as the antibodies will not develop immediately after. "The antibodies will not develop immediately after vaccination. The second dose will be administered 28 days after the first dose and 14 days after it the antibodies will develop. Two doses are necessary."
The much-awaited corona vaccine, Covishield, landed at the Bhopal airport at about 11 am on Wednesday. The state has received more than 5 lakh doses for the first phase of vaccination. Vaccination is going to start at 302 places of the state on January 16.
India's drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum on Wednesday with planes carrying vaccines flying into airports across the country from where the precious cargo was dispatched to small cities and towns in readiness for the inoculation exercise beginning January 16.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)