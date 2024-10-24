Sold Off Flats, Shops? I Want Divorce’ Woman Tells Hubby In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple, separated by 40 years age difference, has moved the district family court, Bhopal, seeking divorce by mutual consent, as the man has sold off his prime properties without informing the wife. The man is sixty whereas the woman is in her early twenties. Both live in a town in a district neighbouring Bhopal, but have chosen to file the case in the court here as they felt that their reputation and honour in their hometown will be hit if the news became public.

The man, a cleric, is quite rich and owns properties in Bhopal as well as in his hometown. They got married about three years back. At the time, the woman was unmarried whereas the man’s wife had passed away. “I had wed him despite the huge age difference only because I knew that he owned flats, shops and other immovable properties in Bhopal,” the woman frankly told Shail Awasthi, the counselor assigned the case.

The man, on the other hand, says that property was not even mentioned during the marriage negotiations. “Her parents told me that she would take care of me,” the cleric said. His children from his deceased wife are married and leading their own lives.

About a year back, the woman came to know that the cleric had sold off his properties in Bhopal without even informing her, let alone seeking her consent. Disappointed and angry, she sought divorce and the man agreed. Their case seeking divorce with mutual consent is still pending in the court but the man is already looking for a third wife. “Koi gareeb, dukhiyari ladki aapkee nazar mein ho to mujhe batayega. Mein usse shadi kar lunga (If you happen to meet a poor, miserable girl, please let me know. I will marry her),” the man requested the counsellor.