Six Children Drown In Sindh River In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, 5 Rescued; One Missing, 1 Critical - VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 6 children suddenly slipped in the Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at the famous Sankuaan Dham in Sewda town during Mamuliya immersion. 5 of them were rescued safely by locals, but one girl is still missing. Another girl is in serious condition and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to information, the girls had come from Sewda Ward No. 11 to the riverbank for the Mamuliya immersion.

#WATCH | MP: 6 Children Slip Into Sindh River In MP's Datia, 5 Rescued; 1 Still Missing #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/xP9WYbmoJE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 21, 2025

The missing girl is Simran, daughter of Gaurishankar Khatik. Karishma, daughter of Sanjeev Khatik, has been admitted to the hospital for primary treatment.

Chandu (son of Arun Khatik), Sanskar, Dev (son of Gyan Khatik), and Kanchan (daughter of Dayal Khatik) were safely rescued.

Eyewitnesses and locals said there were no proper safety arrangements at the riverbank. Only 2 members of the disaster management team were present and the steamer on the river could not start due to lack of fuel.

Administration arrived 3 hours later

After the incident, the administration arrived about 3 hours later, which caused anger among locals.

Residents said such accidents often happen at Sankuaan Dham during the rainy season. In the last 3 months alone, 6 to 7 accidents havealready occurred, but no permanent safety measures have been put in place.

ASP Sunil Kumar Shivhare said the SDRF team, along with local divers, is conducting a search for the missing girl.

Rescue operations are ongoing.