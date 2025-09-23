Bhopal: Sanitation Workers To Lodge Plaint Against Assistant Health Officer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers’ organisations plan to meet municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan on Tuesday to submit a complaint against Ravindra Yadav, the incharge Assistant Health Officer (AHO) of Zone 8.

The complaint comes after a viral video showed Yadav cleaning a drain himself, claiming that the sanitation supervisor was not following his instructions.

The video initially received praise from municipal officials, but workers’ organisation leaders now allege that the AHO’s actions were a publicity stunt aimed at defaming both the staff and the community.

Anil Shravan, a sanitation workers’ leader, said, “Cleaning drains is the responsibility of employees. If the supervisor is not performing, proper action should be taken instead of creating a spectacle.”

Shravan added that if the AHO is genuinely serious about sanitation, he should clean drains every Sunday when staff members are on leave. “We appreciate his efforts and can even bring him tea and snacks while he works,” he said sarcastically.

“But if he claims employees are not working, why not give them a two-day leave and see how many AHOs actually clean drains?” he remarked.