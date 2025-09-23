 Bhopal: Sanitation Workers To Lodge Plaint Against Assistant Health Officer
Sanitation workers’ organisations plan to meet municipal commissioner to submit a complaint against Ravindra Yadav, the incharge AHO of Zone 8

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers’ organisations plan to meet municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan on Tuesday to submit a complaint against Ravindra Yadav, the incharge Assistant Health Officer (AHO) of Zone 8.

The complaint comes after a viral video showed Yadav cleaning a drain himself, claiming that the sanitation supervisor was not following his instructions.

Shravan added that if the AHO is genuinely serious about sanitation, he should clean drains every Sunday when staff members are on leave. “We appreciate his efforts and can even bring him tea and snacks while he works,” he said sarcastically.

“But if he claims employees are not working, why not give them a two-day leave and see how many AHOs actually clean drains?” he remarked.

