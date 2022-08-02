Singrauli: Tribal woman taken for postmortem on cot

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of carrying the dead body of a tribal woman on cot has come to light in Kehraha Tola locality of Shasan police area, barely 20 km from Singrauli District Headquarters.

The woman had died, Monday, after being bitten by a poisonous insect in the forests surrounding Kehraha Tola, after which in the absence of a hearse vehicle from the government, the kin had to carry the dead woman on a cot for postmortem.

Family members of the victim alleged that due to the inaction of police officials the victim, Jaagmati Pando, could not be cremated even after 12 hours of her death as postmortem could not be done. Shasan police station in charge Sandeep Naamdev, when asked about the incident, said that the area where the woman died is inaccessible to vehicles, therefore the family members had to bring the dead body to a more accessible area.