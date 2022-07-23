e-Paper Get App

Singrauli: ‘No action against MLA’s son who attacked govt employees’

Demanding immediate arrest of the main accused, Congress leader Praveen Singh said the police didn’t take action against Vivek Vaish and his accomplices as the main accused happens to be a son of the ruling party MLA.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
Congress

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Opposition Congress party has accused police of not taking action against local BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish’s son Vivek Vaish and his accomplices who allegedly attacked a forest department employee who made an attempt to check illegal mining by them a few days back.

He asked what police were doing when the accused were moving about carrying firearms while there was a ban on carrying firearms during civic body polls.

As per FIR, the accused attacked a beat guard Sanjeev Shukla and a contractual forest department worker Suresh Mishra when the latter stopped the accused from illegal mining.

The accused were trying to get away with an illegally extracted coal loaded on a truck from a check-post when the forest department employees tried to stop them but were attacked.

As per allegations, the accused used firearms and a bullet almost hit the forest guard.

Singrauli Superintendent of Police said an FIR was lodged against Vivek Vaish, Dhirendra Singh and others under Sections 294, 353, 332, 336, 427 and 34 of IPC by Morba police station.

He said police were investigating the case and it was being looked into if the firearms used in the crime were legally purchased.

(with inputs from Amit Singh Parihar)

