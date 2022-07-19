MP: A dead BLO was deputed in revision work of electoral rolls in Singrauli!

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh)

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress had a fierce rivalry in the just concluded local body polls but both the parties were in agreement that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not do their part in distributing the voter slips properly and an instance reported from Singrauli affirms this charge.

According to media reports, a teacher who had died months ago was deputed in the duty during the annual revision of photo electoral rolls in Singrauli district in the month of July this year.

In the month of July, the senior officers deputed several teachers in the revision work and one, Satyadev Singh, an assistant teacher was part of the group. It later emerged that Singh had actually died five months ago but still found his name among the deputed staff.

Singh was deputed as a Booth Level Officer. The administration is in a tizzy since the list has leaked in the media.

To add, the BLOs were under fire after low turnout in local body polls as both the BJP and Congress party had alleged that BLOs did not do their duty properly and were amiss in distributing voter slips. The BJP had even handed a formal complaint to the State Election Commission, seeking action on slack BLOs.

