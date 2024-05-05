Madhya Pardesh Political Punch: Who’s The Third Person, Durvasa Rishi & The Lucky Guy? | FP Cartoon

Who’s the third person?

Congress candidate’s withdrawal of nomination and his joining the BJP have kicked up a political storm across the state. Before this incident, cancellation of another candidate’s nomination muddied the political waters. In the constituency – where the Congress candidate withdrew nomination – voters and party workers are discussing what provoked him to take such a step. About another Congress aspirant, it is said that he has entered into a deal with the BJP, and will formally take the ruling party’s membership after the election. He has moderated campaigning in his constituency a few days ahead of the polling there. He has also stopped spending money on canvassing. The candidate is not keen to know what is happening at booths, and has stopped interacting with the party leaders. Against this backdrop, it is clear that the candidate is in no mood to give his all in the election. Because many of his family members are in the BJP, his heart may change anytime soon.

Hidden help

A few politicians are planning to damage the prospects of a victory of the candidates of their own party. There are gossips that two senior leaders of the Congress are making all efforts to ensure the defeat of the party candidates in their respective constituencies. A leader of the Congress helped BJP candidates in two constituencies that already went to polls. Because this leader is averse to the Congress candidates fielded from these constituencies, he ensured that they lose the election. Likewise, another leader of the party has made all efforts to ensure the party candidate’s defeat in another seat. He reportedly told his supporters that they should keep away from helping the Congress candidate.

Uncalled-for remarks

Many BJP leaders are angry with the statement of a former member of the party, who recently defected to the Congress. His statement, that he also took carrots in a deal, angered a leader of the BJP who had worked with the defector’s father. A few senior leaders of the ruling party dressed the turncoat down over the phone for his statement, because his father was called a saint in politics. Although his father had been in politics throughout his life, there were no allegations against him. The statement dented the clean image of his father. There are whispers that the leader is down with mental wrenches after the BJP’s central leadership came in the way of his returning to the ruling party. He was, however, told that it was the party’s state unit that had blocked his road to return. He still yearns to re-join the party. But his failure to come back to his parent outfit has riled him so much, that he is making uncalled-for statements.

For RS seat

A former minister wishes to go to the Rajya Sabha. This has happened after the party’s denial of a ticket to him to contest Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections. The former minister expected that he would reach the Rajya Sabha riding on the popular wave which the consecration of the idol of Ram in Ayodhya generated across the country. But keeping the caste factor in mind, the party leadership turned down his request for a seat in the Rajya Sabha, and sent a low-profile politician there. Now, this leader is keeping an eye on the outcome of the Lok Sabha election. Both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh are members of the Rajya Sabha. If both of them win the parliamentary election, two RS seats will fall vacant. For this reason, he is getting closer to central and state leaders of the party. He is pressing his case through the Chief Minister, and through those close to the state party president. This leader heaped praises on the Chief Minister during a trip of the latter to a place. The Chief Minister is reportedly happy with the politician’s praises. Now, this leader is trying to influence the central leadership to translate his dreams of becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha into reality.

Durvasa Rishi!

There are natters about the annoyance of a legislator at a function addressed by the BJP’s national president. The legislator was very happy and danced to display it, because the function was held in his constituency. The MLA offered hospitality to the guests. But the absence of his name from the national president’s speech infuriated him. For his short-temper, the legislator is called ‘Durvasa Rishi’ in his constituency. As he was gnashing his teeth at the function, the BJP leaders gave a piece of paper – containing the legislator’s name – to the national president, and requested him to mention it in his speech. After the national president mentioned the law-maker’s name, other leaders of the party present on the stage calmed him down. So waspy is the legislator, that whenever he loses his cool, he spews venom in front of everyone, and courts controversies.

Lucky guy

The contenders for an election want the national leaders of their respective parties to hold road shows in their constituencies. The presence of such leaders inspires the party workers as well as creates an atmosphere in favour of the contestants. And if they are able to organise a road show of a motivating campaigner, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they feel blessed. That way the ruling party candidate from the state capital is very fortunate, because the Prime Minister himself held a road show in his favour. The Chief Minister held three road shows for him besides a minister, an MLA from the state capital, is working round the clock to ensure the candidate’s win. There is blether that only few BJP candidates are as blessed as this candidate is. Another inspiring poll campaigner, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, may also stump for him. So, it is not unreasonable that the contender is confident of winning this prestigious parliamentary seat with a margin higher than it was in the 2019 election.