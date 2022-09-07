Singrauli: Police seize aluminium wires worth Rs 48L

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Bargawa police of Sidhi district have arrested a scrap dealer on charges of stealing aluminium wires from a truck bound for Ahmedabad, the police said on Tuesday. Aluminium wires worth Rs 48 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in cash have been seized from the accused possession, the police added.

According to ASP Shivkumar Verma, the complainant identified as Deepak Tiwari, resident of Sidhi, who runs a transport agency, told the police that his truck, loaded with 32 tonnes of aluminium wires, left from Bargawa for Ahmedabad and has still not reached the location. He added that the truck driver’s phone is also switched off. The police registered a complaint and began an investigation.

During the investigation, the police team picked up a trail which connected them to a scrap dealer identified as Jitendra Maurya. Taking him into custody, the police team questioned him who admitted to stealing aluminium wires. He told the police that he had already finalised the deal with the brokers to steal aluminium wires carried by the truck during the course of the journey.

After this, the police team seized four tonnes of aluminium wires from Jitendra’s shop, while the remaining 17.05 tonnes was seized from Kanpur. The accused has been arrested while others involved in the incident are being traced, ASP Verma said.

