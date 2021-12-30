Singrauli: Northern Coalfields Limited inks MoU with CSIR-IICT on clean coal tech

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna Company under the Ministry of Coal, inked an MoU with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad on Monday for Clean Coal Technologies and Gainful Utilisation of Overburden.

Chief managing director P K Sinha, director (technical/operations) Anindya Sinha, director (finance and personnel) R N Dubey were present from NCL at the time of signing the agreement.

Similarly, director V M Tiwari and other officials from CSIR IICT, Hyderabad, were present when the agreement was signed.

Major areas of collaboration wherein CSIR-IICT will extend its scientific support to NCL are clean coal technologies.

Besides, it will include coal to liquid and chemicals, exploring alternate eco-friendly technologies for energy, coal to hydrogen and other things.

NCL will spend about Rs 7.31 Crore in the next five years in this collaboration.

The growing economies across the world are also boosting the energy requirement of their nations.

This collaboration between NCL and IICT will help the company explore the future technologies and ensure energy security of the nation.

In the other green mining initiative, NCL is setting up a 50-MW ground-mounted Solar Energy Setup to become a net-zero company.

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology is a national-level research center located in Hyderabad, India, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which conducts research on basic and applied chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering.

Besides, it provides science and technology inputs for industrial and economic development.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:23 AM IST