CANE CHARGED: NSUI activists in Bhopal arrested while demanding online exams

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The local police opened cane charge on National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists here on Wednesday as they demanded to conduct online examinations in view of corona spread. The students were staging demonstration in front of vice chancellorís office of Barkatullah university.

Youth Congress media coordinator Vivek Tripathi said the number of corona and Omicron cases are on rise. The parents fear that their children may get infected with the virus.

On Wednesday, a delegation reached vice chancellor RJ Raoís office to submit memorandum to change the format from off line to online exam.

The VC also came to meet the students who staged demonstration and assured them that the decision will be taken in 15 minutes. But when no message came from him even after an hour, the students again reached VCís office and raised slogans. Soon, the police resorted to cane charge. In all, 25 students were injured and nine were arrested who were released on bail from SDM court on bail, Tripathi said.

NSUI state coordinator Ravi Parmar said if the university will not take the decision in favour of students, they will launch strike in the university.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayander: MBBV cops Recover two more pistols from Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:56 PM IST