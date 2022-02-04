Singrauli: National Green Tribunal directs panel to check illegal mining in district

New Delhi/Singrauli(Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal has directed a two-member joint panel, comprising District Forest Officer and District Magistrate, to look into the grievance regarding the illegal mining of minerals in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

The plea filed by Gulab Col alleges the mining mafia behind the illegal lease for mining of minerals at Maharia village of Chitrangi Tehsil in the district.

A bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the joint committee to check the complaint and take remedial action in accordance with the law following due process.

Application stands disposed of accordingly, the bench said in an order dated February 2.

A copy of the order, along with a copy of the complaint, be forwarded to the DFO and District Magistrate, for compliance, read the order of the bench also comprising Judicial member Prof A Senthil Vel.

