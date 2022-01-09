Bhopal: Gold mining soon in Singrauli; tender floated

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Gold mining will soon start in Singrauli as the mining department has issued tenders for the allotment of mines, said an official, on Sunday.

As many as 21 mines of different minerals including major and minor are under auction process. In major minerals section, one iron ore and gold mines are important.

Geological and mining director Vineet Kumar Austin told Free Press ìAs many as 12 mineral blocks which include eight blocks of limestone, two blocks of bauxite, one block of gold and one block of iron ore, have been identified for auction. Similarly, tenders have been invited for granting mining leases of nine mineral blocks including seven of manganese ore, one- bauxite and one block of limestone, the official said. The last date to purchase the tender documents is February 15th and the same has to be submitted by February 22.

The total value of the mineral resources is estimated to Rs 20,279 crore.

Austin also informed that the Gurhar Pahar area of Singrauli district has been identified as a gold deposited area. Besides, iron ore disposition has been identified in Dhaukan-Dhaurra-Urdaurra area of Niwari district.

The mines are expected to generate good revenue besides ensuring huge employment. If the gold mine is operated successfully it would help in setting up more subsidiary industrial units in the region. Similarly, the iron ore mines will also generate huge employment and also establish subsidiary industrial units in the Bundelkhand region.

