Singrauli: Municipal Corporation Commissioner RP Singh dies of cardiac seizure

Municipal Corporation Commissioner RP Singh |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner RP Singh passed away at his residence here after suffering a heart attack on Thursday night, as per officials.

Singh was posted as the Commissioner of Singrauli Municipal Corporation for the second consecutive time and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Reportedly, the SMC commissioner returned to his government-allotted residence on Thursday night. He complained of chest pain after having dinner, following which, he was rushed to Vandana hospital in Waidhan city of Singrauli district.

The doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. During this, the MLA of Singrauli and Devsar, Singrauli mayor, district collector, Superintendent of Police and employees of Singrauli Municipal Corporation mourned his death.

Singh hailed from Rewa and was about to complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.